SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,964 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $94,245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,553,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

