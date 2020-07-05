State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Core-Mark worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

