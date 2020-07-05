News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in News were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in News by 24.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in News by 6.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in News by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

NWSA opened at $12.03 on Friday. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

