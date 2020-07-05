State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

