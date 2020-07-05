State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,904,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

