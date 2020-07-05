State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $799,000 Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of James River Group worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in James River Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in James River Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

