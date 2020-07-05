State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,167 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NWN opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

