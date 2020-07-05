State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

