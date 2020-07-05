State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $785,000 Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC Technology stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.