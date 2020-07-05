State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in LTC Properties by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

