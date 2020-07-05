Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RL opened at $70.75 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87.
RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.
See Also: Systematic Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.