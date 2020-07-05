Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $70.75 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

