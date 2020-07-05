State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $1,158,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $73,460,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $15,487,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $216,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIPC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $45.08 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

