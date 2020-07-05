State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $5,830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

