State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $31,613,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $23,990,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 909,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,283 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 673,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 178,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 655,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,695 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $35.95 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

