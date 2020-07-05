State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.23% of Camtek worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.75. Camtek LTD. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

