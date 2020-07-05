State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 418.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 395,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.95. Uniti Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

