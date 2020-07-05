State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 19,512 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 471,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 346,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

