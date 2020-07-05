State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,934,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Green Dot by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and sold 46,643 shares worth $2,068,117. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDOT. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

