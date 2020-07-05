Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Universal Display stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

