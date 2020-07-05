Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of B&G Foods worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.24.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

