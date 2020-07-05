Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 119,365 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

