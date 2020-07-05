Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.62.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.