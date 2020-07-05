BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BancFirst worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

