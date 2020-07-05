Royal Bank of Canada Buys 40,057 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Nomad Foods worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,427,000 after purchasing an additional 360,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,180 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 206,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,823 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

