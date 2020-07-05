Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX opened at $15.17 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.