Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unitil were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unitil by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Unitil by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.