iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,424 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,834 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $21,549,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $20,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,815.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 235,393 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

