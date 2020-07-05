First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 224,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 175,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.94 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.