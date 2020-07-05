Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.60% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 335,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 291,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,328 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of VPG stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $2,364,000.00. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $15,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.