Royal Bank of Canada Sells 35,301 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,301 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

XEC stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

