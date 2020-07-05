Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after buying an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,570,000 after buying an additional 1,509,866 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,170,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

