Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Crane posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

