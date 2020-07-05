-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Mobileiron posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

