Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 27,114 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 272,366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,484,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

