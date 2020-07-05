Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.50% of The Zweig Total Return Fund worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTR opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

