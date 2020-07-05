Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

