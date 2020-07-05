Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 133,252 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

THG opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

