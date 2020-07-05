Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,788 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.