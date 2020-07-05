Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 121,928 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1,003.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 94.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.