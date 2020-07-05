Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

