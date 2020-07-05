Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

In other 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH news, insider James Murchie acquired 6,500 shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215.00.

NYSE:FIF opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

