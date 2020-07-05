Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,026 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Coty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $5,625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Coty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Coty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Coty by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

