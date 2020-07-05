Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.30.

CE opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.