Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE BK opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.