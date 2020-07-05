Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SSR Mining worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 649,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after acquiring an additional 180,883 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $20.59 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.