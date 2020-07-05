Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $1,104,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 641,646 shares of company stock worth $3,804,241 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

