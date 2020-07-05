Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 1,037.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II during the first quarter worth $181,000.

NYSE:BFY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

