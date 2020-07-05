Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 55,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

