Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

BAB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

