Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 934,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.